Atkinson takes over reins of CHS boys soccer program

A Carrollton High School (CHS) graduate is heading back to his roots.

A.J. Atkinson, a 2009 CHS graduate and soccer player, was hired to lead the boys soccer program during the June 13 meeting of the school board.

Carrollton Athletic Director Jason Eddy said A.J. played soccer throughout his childhood in Minerva and Carrollton, and as a senior, he was the starting goalkeeper for the 2008 Warriors. After graduating from Carrollton, A.J. earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism in 2013 from Kent State University.

He worked the past four years as a reporter and a marketing assistant and was a substitute teacher at CHS this past school year. He is attending college classes to receive his teaching licensure. He served as the girls softball junior varsity coach this past season for Coach Tim Albrecht.

Coach Atkinson’s goals for the season include improving the current skills of the players, introducing new strategies, and continuing to develop the youth soccer program. Ryan Borland of East Rochester was hired as an assistant coach at the June 12 board meeting.