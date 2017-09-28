Atwood Fall Festival opens Oct. 6

MINERAL CITY – The 35th annual Atwood Area Fall Festival is scheduled Oct. 6-8 at Atwood Lake Campgrounds.

Held annually the first weekend in October, daily events include Moccasin Trail Pow-Wow gathering, mountain men encampment and demonstrations and the Ohio Wagon Train, bringing the past to life with historic transportation and authentic costumes. Also featured are kiddie tractor pull, 150+ crafters, food, Atwood Fall Festival Photo Contest, an antique engine show, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District and Army Corps of Engineers displays and a live skunk display.

The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) will also be featured daily. The SCA is an international organization dedicated to researching and re-creating the arts and skills of pre-17th-century Europe.

Daily events include: Bounce City with bounce houses for children; music from Clark’s Organ and American Family Entertainment doing balloon artistry. The Ohio Special Response Team Inc. will doing demonstrations and the Mountain Men will discharge the cannon at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. Friday with high school band performances from 10 a.m. to noon; Stump Farms Petting Zoo from 12-5 p.m.; laser tag from 5-8 p.m. and a food contest at 6 p.m. featuring three chefs judging food booths for the best food. Musical entertainment includes: Vinyl Classics, 60s & 70s music, 12-3 p.m.; acoustic rock by Ren from 5-8 p.m. and classic rock from 8 Track performing 6-9 p.m. A haunted hayride featuring an “all new frightful show”, sponsored by the Tusky Valley Ruritans, will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission to the hayride is $5.

Saturday’s activities include a jack-o-lantern contest and family scavenger hunt, registration is from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and kids crafts including a pumpkin coloring contest for ages 2-4 and petting zoo.

Registration for the kiddie pedal tractor pull begins at 3 p.m. Five weight classes will be held at 4 p.m. The pull is sponsored by Ridgewood FFA Alumni.

New Town Cloggers take the stage a 10:30 a.m.; a comedy hypnosis show by Mike Bishop at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.; and ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn at 12 and 2 p.m. The Moccasin Trail Pow Wow dancing ceremony will take place at 12 and 6 p.m. Musical entertainment begins with Tequila Mary playing country and rock from 12-3 p.m., Yankee Gray playing country music from 12:30-3:30 p.m., Jerome James singing Martin and Sinatra 4-5 p.m.; Prime, 70s & 80s mix, 5-8 p.m.; Moonlyterz rocking the stage and Classic Country Band, both on stage from 6-9 p.m. Magician Tim Angeloni, Ed Elllis, sleight of hand illusionist, and Bluegrass Sweethearts will walk around the park and Tim Bethel will juggle with fire at 3 p.m.

The Schoenbrunn Barbershop Chorus and The Valley Voices will perform. The women will sing at 6 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Laser tag takes place from 6-9 p.m.

Gates open at 7 a.m. Sunday for Yesterday’s Classics Car Show. Registration is 8 a.m. until noon. Judging begins at 10 a.m. DJ Spikeman will spin oldies beginning at noon. Other Sunday events include a worship service, crafts, cloggers, ventrilquists, a magician, fall foliage hike, Mountain Trail dancing ceremony and more.

Sunday’s musical entertainment includes gospel singing by Faithful Four, God’s Servants, By Grace Alone; Jerome James, Steve Stocker & Jeff McDonald and The Barrick Family from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roger Hoard and Dan Jones take the stage from 12:30-4:30 p.m. singing country music.

Several activities will be held daily including an antique engine show and the Society for Creative Anachronism weapons, combat demo and fiber arts. The mountain men encampment will be held during the entire festival.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per person, with children under age 12 free. Senior day is Oct. 6 and those 55 or older pay a $2 admission fee. A full weekend pass can be purchased for $10 per person. The festival is held rain or shine. No pets, bicycles, skateboards or roller blades are permitted in the exhibit area.

For more information, visit www. atwoodfallfest.org. The park is located at 9499 Lakeview Rd., Mineral City.