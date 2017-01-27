Atwood saga ends, Youngstown man completes lodge purchase

By Nancy Schaar

Carroll County Commissioners no longer own Atwood Resort and Conference Center and nearly 75 acres of land.

Billy Burns of the Youngstown area signed the final papers Friday morning and then outlined his plans for the facility during a press conference in the meeting room of commissioners.

“I will develop the facilities into a world class drug and alcohol treatment center. We are extremely appreciative to the commissioners for giving us the time necessary to finalize our business plan. We expect to make the Atwood Lodge into a facility dedicated to helping people who are unfortunately afflicted with alcohol, drug addiction, and prescription drug addiction,” said Burns.

“The opioid problem that is plaguing the state of Ohio and is catastrophic. Friends that I went to high school with have passed away because of their struggles with addition. They were not able to get the help they needed,” said Burns.

Burns is an engineer from Youngstown and worked at Colfor Manufacturing facilities at Malvern and Minerva.

Burns is convinced the scenic surroundings and peaceful nature of the facility alone is a therapeutic experience.

“It is a great day for Carroll County,” stated commissioner president Jeff Ohler, who added when the county was given the property in 2012, from Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) it was never their intention to be involved in private enterprise.

When asked when Burns will receive keys to the property, Ohler said he can have them as soon as he drives to the lodge to get them.