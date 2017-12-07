Augusta students receive books through learning initiative

Christmas came early to Augusta school this year.

The school recently received a shipment of 150 books, both hardcover and paperback, from Subaru of America as part of its Subaru Loves Learning initiative. The local contact for the program is Huebner Subaru in Carrollton.

“Huebner Chevrolet loves learning,” said Carol Thorne, kindergarten teacher at Augusta school. “They support schools dedicated to making learning as accessible as possible. At Subaru they know the deepest learning happens when students have the tools they need to inspire new ways of thinking and seeing the world.”

The books all coincide with the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program and focus on science topics.

Each book was selected as finalist in the Subaru learning program. The company is distributing 75,000 books to schools across the United States as part of the initiative.

Each of the 107 students at Augusta will receive a grade appropriate book to take home.

This is the second year Augusta school received an award through the program.

Last year, the school received school supplies.