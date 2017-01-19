Aukerman selected as Fred Dalfer Career State Coach of the Year

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – The Carrollton boys/girls cross country/track coach Mike Aukerman has been selected to receive the Fred Dalfer Career State Coach of the Year award for boys cross country.

Aukerman, 36, is being presented the award for his career coaching achievements.

“Thank you to all the young men and women who have inspired me to be the best coach possible and to the fellow coaches and mentors who have influenced my coaching career,” Aukerman stated. “This honor is not mine, this honor is shared with all of my running family members. The state of Ohio has recognized your (referring to his team and fellow coaches) tremendous efforts.”

Aukerman has eight East District Coach of the Year awards under his name already: Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2014); East District Boys Track Coach of the Year (2015), East District Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year (2016).

Aukerman’s team’s accolades during his coaching career include:

TRACK

Three league team titles, three district team titles and two regional team titles. In 2016, the Carrollton boys and girls track teams placed eighth at the state meet.

CROSS COUNTRY

Five league team titles, seven district team titles, eight state berths in 11 years as head coach. Only once out of 11 years did a team not qualify to the regional championship under the direction of Aukerman.

Aukerman’s coaching honors and awards include: 34 All-Ohio track honors and 33 Carrollton track school records broken and established during his last three years as head coach. Aukerman has sent 48 Carrollton athletes to the state track meet in his last three years as coach.

Last season, under the direction of Aukerman, the boys and girls track teams both finished 8th in the state, which is the highest any Carrollton team has ever finished at the state level, in any sport.

In his 11 years, Aukerman has guided eight cross country teams to the state championship (three boys teams and five girls). Aukerman has coached six All-Ohio athletes and 63 total state cross country qualifiers.

Aukerman has led the Carrollton cross country program since 2010 and was named the head track coach in 2014.

Prior to bringing his coaching abilities to Carrollton, Aukerman was the head track and cross country coach at Sandy Valley from 2006-2010.

He assisted the East Canton Hornets cross country and track teams from 2003-2006.

As a runner himself, Aukerman a 1999 graduate of East Canton, was an All-Ohio athlete and captain on East Canton’s state champion cross country team under Coach Lee Sternberg. Aukerman was also an All-American and varsity runner at Malone College under Coach Jack Hazen.

“I have been truly blessed with tremendous athletes, parents, coaches and administration,” Aukerman said. “I am glad to represent Carrollton and our community proudly and bring us such an honor.”

“I personally want to thank you all and congratulate you (runners) on this honors that is ours.”

“I can’t tell you how incredible it is to coach at a place like Carrollton and to have the athletes and parents we have here,” Aukerman commented.

Aukerman will accept the award Jan. 27 at OAT & CCC Hall of Fame Banquet at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. The banquet is scheduled for Jan. 27.