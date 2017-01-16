Austin K. Meek, 22, and Gauge E. Nichols, 4, both of Malvern, OH, passed away tragically Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Austin was born Aug. 29, 1994, in Canton, to Lee and Holly (Kale) Meek. Gauge was born May 8, 2012, in Canton, to Charles and Candi Nichols.

Austin was a welder at East Manufacturing. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. Austin touched the heart of every life he crossed.

Gauge was a happy boy whose family was the center of his world. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and riding with his dad. Gauge always strived to take care of his mom. Gauge always wanted to be like his Uncle Austin, and in the end they are together. They are very well loved and will be dearly missed.

Austin is survived by his wife, Kayla (Bush) Meek; parents, Lee and Holly Meek; sister, Candi Nichols; and niece, Tera Perkins.

Gauge is survived by his parents, Candi and Charles Nichols; sister, Tera Perkins; grandparents, Charles and Betty Nichols and Lee and Holly Meek; uncle, Chase Nichols; and aunt, Kayla Meek.

A celebration of Austin and Gauge’s lives will be held Jan. 19 from 4-8 p.m. in the Minerva VFW, 213 Roosevelt St., Minerva. Memorial contributions may be made in their memory at Kishman’s IGA (202 E. High St., Minerva, OH 44657). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home of North Canton, OH. (330-452-4041).