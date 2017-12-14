Australian man travels half way around the world to learn about Ohio’s oil, gas development

By Carol McIntire

CARROLL COUNTY – The eyes of the world continue to watch oil and gas development in eastern Ohio so much so that an Australian government official flew half way around the world to check it out.

Gerry Wood, a member of the Australian Legislation Assembly of the Northern Territory, visited Carroll and Guernsey counties recently as part of a trip to the United States to learn about oil and gas development and leases.

Wood said in Australia, there is a one-year moratorium on drilling oil and gas wells. That year is coming to an end and he wanted to educate himself about the process.

Mike Chadsey, director of public relations for the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, who toured Wood around Ohio, said, he was on a fact-finding mission.

“Unlike the United States, landowners in Australia do not own mineral rights. It’s a lot different there,” Chadsey explained. “He wanted to know how the United States does oil and gas leases and about the drilling process. He is also interested in solar energy so he visited Las Vegas and attended a solar conference and also visited Wyoming.”

While in eastern Ohio, Wood met with David Hill, a local independent oil and gas company owner; a landowner; and Becky Cutler of the National Association of Realty Owners, Appalachia Chapter.

“They discussed all aspects of the oil and gas industry, rules and regulations and basically what works and doesn’t work,” Chadsey said.

Wood toured Carroll County where he learned about RUMAs, (road use maintenance agreements), viewed drilling sites and looked up the history of mineral rights.

“He was impressed with the highway system in the United States,” Chadsey said. “He was also impressed with the greenery of the countryside and the rolling hills of eastern Ohio and found American food to be ‘sweet’’.”

“As part of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, I was proud to show Gerry around eastern Ohio and introduce him to the oil and gas industry in the United States. He could have gone anywhere in the country, but he chose here. We were honored to share our story.”