Autopsy ordered to determine cause of motor vehicle crash

MALVERN – An investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that occurred March 11 in Lake Mohawk.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said an autopsy will be conducted by the Stark County Coroner to determine if David Hank, 68, of 25 Iroquois Trail, Malvern, died in the crash or if Hank died of a medical condition and then crashed his vehicle.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. dispatch center received a call at 5:33 p.m. of a crash with injuries at 158 West Mohawk Dr. Williams said Hank’s home is located on a hill at Lake Mohawk. His vehicle ran over the mailbox at the end of his driveway and continued down over a steep hill covered in rocks and trees. The vehicle came to rest on West Mohawk Dr.

Carroll County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas pronounced Hank dead at the scene. Assistance was provided at the scene by Carroll County Sheriff deputies, EMT Ambulance, Great Trail and Sandy Creek fire departments and Ruegg Brothers Towing.