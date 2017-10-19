Aviators soar to a 38-7 win over Warriors

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

CARROLLTON – The Warrior football team wasn’t successful on the scoreboard Friday against Alliance.

They were successful in keeping Duce Johnson, a senior running back, from breaking out. Johnson averages 238 yards per game. Carrollton kept him at 208 yards.

“We played hard,” Coach Phil Mauro said. “They did a good job against an exceptional running back.”

Carrollton received the ball to start the game. Quarterback Parker Crim hooked up with running back Chase Flanagan in an attempt to get down field. Unable to get to another first down, the Warriors punted the ball and the Aviators took possession on the 39-yard line. On a first-and-goal, Aviator quarterback Howard Frazier ran for 7-yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good giving the Aviators an early 7-0 lead with 3:35 left in the first quarter.

Alliance kicked off to the Warriors and, after an Aviator penalty for illegal procedure, the ball was on the 35-yard line. The first play from scrimmage was an interception by Alliance, but did not result in any points.

The second quarter began with Alliance moving the ball down the field. With 9:50 left in the half, Johnson ran for a 47-yard touchdown. The PAT was good and Alliance led 14-0.

Johnson added a 3-yard touchdown on the next series. The PAT was good. The Aviators were leading 21-0 with 4:21 left in the half.

The two teams traded possessions before the Aviators added another score before the half. Frazier threw a 20-yard pass to Tyler Williams who scored. The kick was good. At half time Alliance was leading 28-0.

Coach Mauro felt it really hurt his team when they gave up tthe touchdown just before halftime. Mauro, who refused to make excuses for his team, did note the Warriors were playing without Jose Diaz and Calob Dalton due to injuries and Brandon Daniels, who was not eligible to play due to being ejected in the fourth quarter the previous week.

However, the Warriors came out ready to play in the second half.

“I feel we had a pretty even second half,” Mauro said. “It was a 7-7 game in that period.”

Alliance marched down the field on the opening drive of the second half. However, the Warriors held them to a field goal attempt, which was no good. Carrollton rallied back with Flanagan finding the end zone with a 27-yard run. The PAT was good. The Warriors were on the board with 6:55 left in the third quarter.

The ball was shuffled back and forth until the final 24 seconds of the third quarter when Frazier passed to Williams who scored. The kick was good giving Alliance a 35-7 lead.

The Aviators got down near the end zone but settled for a field goal with 1:13 left in the game.

“We had some untimely penalties and their quarterback hurt us,” Mauro explained. “I’m real proud of the team.”

Mauro is excited to take on Canton South at home this Friday.

“We’ll build on the positives and correct the errors,” he said.