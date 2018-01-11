Aviators visit town; leave with 53-38 league win

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Alliance and Carrollton faced off Friday on the Warriors’ home basketball court in a game of teams hovering at the bottom of the Northeastern Buckeye Conference standings.

The Aviators came into the game with one conference win. The Warriors were looking for their first win.

The two teams played pretty evenly matched ball through three quarters. Alliance led 14-11 after one period, 23-21 at the half and had a four-point advantage heading in the final frame. Alliance took charge in the fourth period, reeling off 10 points and taking a 45-31 lead before the Warriors sank a shot.

Tyler Johns sank one of his two three-point shots to start the rally. As the Warriors attempted to bring the ball up the court against a full-court press, Sarrick Sampson stole the ball, laid it up and in the basket. A quick Carrollton time out was followed by a foul on Sampson, who sank both free throws to increase the lead to 42-31. Two more free throws and a field goal by Jeff Talbert stretched the lead to 45-31 with just under five minutes left in the game.

The Warriors scored seven points in the final minutes, but fell short 53-38.

Senior Drue Moore led Carrollton with 16 points, four steals and three assists. Adam Chaney and Chayse Marmo each scored seven points.

Sampson led the Aviators with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots. Kendall Richardson and Johns added 10 points apiece and Talbert chipped in seven points. Johns pulled down 11 rebounds and had four steals. Cameron Cox connected on two shots from three-point range as did Johns. Trevor Strata also sank a three-point shot.

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 1-9 on the season and 0-5 in the league.

The Aviators improved to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the league.

Alliance won the JV game 64-36.

WEST BRANCH 76

CARROLLTON 35

The Warriors closed out 2017 with a 76-35 loss to West Branch Dec. 28.

Carrollton had no answer for the West Branch scoring attack, which put 26 points on the board in each of the first two quarters. Carrollton could muster only six points in the first period and eight in the second.

Carrollton scored four points in the third period and nearly doubled its offensive output for the night in the final stanza (17 points) with the West Branch starters sitting on the bench.

Sophomore guard Adam Chaney led the Warriors with 12 points. Senior Chayse Marmo scored eight points.

Five West Branch players finished in double figures. Tyler DeShields led the way with 17 points. Reese Leon scored 13, Michael Boosz, 12, and Brandon Zucjowiski and Nick Everett each scored 11.

Carrollton won the junior varsity game 37-28.