B-H character building program culminates with house build

CARROLLTON – Bell Herron Middle School students completed the PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention and Support) program May 11 with a house build.

Principal Matthew Nicholas said the students had the opportunity to take a hammer and pound nails as they constructed pre-fab walls for a home. Once the walls were completed, they were set up on the basketball court to signify the conclusion of the program.

The program, which strives to build character in students, teach team building and to be good citizens and serve others, kicked off in the school last December. Students in grades six through eight were divided into small groups and worked on different parts of character traits throughout the year.

“The project was an amazing success!” said Bell-Herron Principal Matt Nicholas. “Bell-Herron Middle School staff, students and volunteers helped make a dream a reality and provide a new home for a family in need. All together more than 500 people participated in the two-day event.”

Raymond and Barb Bodley from Help Build Hope of Louisville, KY, led the house build. They led and supervised the construction of each wall section. The first day, adult volunteers pre-cut lumber to make the build day easier and more efficient. The second day was all about the construction of wall sections.

“The first group of students, teachers and volunteers worked tirelessly and unselfishly in the rain,” he said. “Each of four large groups were divided into 8-10 person work crews and worked for approximately one hour. Each work crew was able to construct at least one 4 to 8 foot wall section. All students and teachers were given the opportunity to read construction plans, gather materials, drive nails, use a tape measure, and complete a section of wall that would be part of an 1,100 square foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.”

The house sections were picked up by Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County. Members of the Carrollton High School football team helped load the 56 wall sections into a box truck operated by a Habitat employee. Several volunteers from the community helped, including members of the First Christian Church of Malvern and parents and grandparents of Bell-Herron students.

“The generosity of the Carrollton and Malvern communities made this service project possible with the donation of over $8,000 to purchase construction materials, pay for transportation of the constructed wall sections, and cover administrative costs and housing for Help Build Hope staff,” said Nicholas. “A huge thank you to all the donors, volunteers, staff and students. Service to others is the most important gift we all have to give.”