Band members recognized during annual spring concert

Senior members of the Carrollton High School (CHS) band were recognized during the CHS Bell-Herron Middle School Spring Band Concert May 8 in the high school gymnasium.

Senior Quinn Meredith received the John Philip Sousa award. Director’s Awards were presented to Adaline Kinney, Miranda Lohamn, Camron Roma and Jay Stoneman.

High school and 8th grade students who completed the requirements for the Carrollton Instrumental Accreditation Program (CIAP) were also recognized.

High school students receiving CIAP Level I include: Grace Barnhart, Rachael Barrett, Sienna Claypool, Jared DeGarmo, Micah Donley, Chloe Greaves, Rebecca Gromley, Anna Kail, Miranda Loham, Celia Meek, Danielle Metz, Caitlyn Moon, Thomas Rutledge, Sebastian Shisler, Abby Shockley, Britney Stallman and Maci Ulman; CIAP Level II: Amanda Bentley, Robert Husted, Adaline Kinney, Bethany Leggett, Miranda Lohman, Ellie Nichols, Layna Pasiuk and Sam Pesta; CIAP Level III: Bethany Leggett and Zach Parsons; and CIAP Level IV: Olan Domer.

Bell-Herron 8th Grade students received the following CIAP honors: Pre Level I: Ashlyn Frabel, Erin Shockey and Haleigh Wilson; Pre Level II: Elijah Lutton, Devin Tipton and Trevor Zinda; and Level I: Isabella Meek.

: