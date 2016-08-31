Bank robber sentenced to prison

A Canton man is going to prison for robbing the Carrollton branch of Huntington Bank and the Ravenna branch twice in 2015.

Cortez Kenyada Devo Williams was sentenced Aug. 24 to 125 months in the Bureau of Prisons on three counts of bank robbery by Judge John R. Adams, U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio in Akron. After he serves his time, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Williams entered Huntington Bank on Trump Rd., Carrollton, Oct. 2, 2015, at 5:10 p.m. He handed the teller a note stating, “Give me the money now gun.” No gun was shown but he left with an undetermined amount of money.

Carrollton Chief of Police Robert Ellington explained the bank was processed and several key pieces of evidence were gathered including DNA, which was forwarded to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

“We watched the video surveillance tape and saw he picked up a Dum Dum lollipop inside the bank, ate it and threw the stick in the trash,” Ellington said. “We also had a thumb print on the bank note which forensics matched.”

Ellington and his officers viewed video footage of Williams from a nearby location which matched the clothing and description of Williams from bank security footage.

In a strange twist, Williams’ vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol several weeks later and the vehicle impounded. Ellington and Detective Kyle Trsinar verified the vehicle as the same vehicle in the video.

Shortly after the vehicle was impounded, information was confirmed linking Williams to the robberies in Ravenna. Once a person is accused of robbing more than one bank, they are considered a “serial robber” and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) becomes involved.

Williams was arrested Dec. 22 at an apartment on Tuscarawas Ave. in Canton by members of Carrollton Police Dept., Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI task force.

Williams was indicted by the federal grand jury in January and pled guilty to three counts of bank robbery during a March 8 hearing in Federal District Court in Akron. Sentencing was originally scheduled for June 8 but the hearing was continued due to Williams’ request to change his plea. The motion was not granted.

“Everything worked out perfectly with this case,” Chief Ellington noted. “From the first response of my officers who processed the scene and gathering key evidence which eventually solved the case, to the Sheriff’s office and the FBI. We all worked together to solve the robbery.”

Ellington has been a member of the Carrollton Police force since 1993 and noted, this was the first bank robbery in Carrollton during his time with the department.

Williams must make restitution of $5,569 and pay a special assessment of $300.