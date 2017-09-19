Barbara A. Bussard, 80

Barbara Ann Bussard, 80, of Carrollton passed away Sept.14, 2017, in the Arbors in Minerva.

Born Dec. 30, 1936, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Werner and Helen Spanger Dysle.

Barbara was retired from Marlington High School after many years teaching and as a guidance counselor in several school districts.

She is survived by a sister, Doris Richards of North Canton; devoted companion, Russ Eckley of Carrollton; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2007; son, Todd, in 2014; a brother, Donald Dysle; and sister, Evelyn Dysle.

Per her requests no services will be held and memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Carroll County Animal Protection League, P.O. Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.