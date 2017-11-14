Barbara E. Jones, 48

Barbara Ellen “Barbie” Jones, 48, passed away suddenly, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in her home in New Rumley.

Born July 29, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, PA, she was a daughter of Calvin Myers, Jr. of Carrollton and late Thelma Layton Myers.

Barbie graduated from Carrollton High School in 1987 and worked for the Carroll County Department of Jobs and Family Service. She married the love of her life, Donald “Bubba” Jones III, on June 5, 2012. A few years later they opened the Main Street Store in Hopedale. They enjoyed being together whether it was at the store, helping him restore their 1967 GTO or just fishing at Tappan Lake. Family was everything to Barbie and she was blessed to be a part of a musically talented family. She was an awesome drummer, so when her late brother Dave started a band she jumped at the chance to be in the band with him. She was still playing alongside her sister, Mary, and brother, Bill, in the band “Rust”. Barbie loved everyone and from the moment you met her you couldn’t help but love her too.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Bubba, and father, Calvin, are stepchildren, Lacee (Tyler) Smith of Cadiz and Leeann (Jake) Garcia and Donald Jones IV, both of New Rumley; step grandchildren, Tylynn, Kingston and Lyrica Smith and Kaydence Jones; brothers, Bill (Susan) Myers of Amsterdam, and John (Becky) Myers of Mt. Pleasant, PA; sisters, Mary (Jake) DeGarmo of Carrollton and Paula Myers of Dover; mother-in-law, Linda (Walt) Ziemba of Bloomingdale; father-in-law, Donald (JoAnn) Jones II of Denton, TX; an aunt Carol (Walt) Myers of Carrollton; several nieces and nephews she loved dearly; and her cat, Paige.

In addition to her mother, Thelma, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Myers.

A celebration of Barbie’s life will take place Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Friends may call from Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

