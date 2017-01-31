Barbara J. Martin, 76, of Carrollton passed away early Monday morning Jan. 30, 2017, in her home.

Born Dec. 29, 1940, in Minerva, she was the daughter of the late H. Eugene and Gladys M. Rinehart Dennis.

Barbara was a member of the Carroll County Animal Protection League.

She is survived by her husband, William, whom she married in 1975; son, Jeffrey Crowl; three daughters, Shelley (Jeff) Albaugh, Denise (David) Bowsher and Erin (Kurt) Culbert; and eight grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Lisa Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have donations made in Barbara’s name to the Carroll County Animal Protection League, PO Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615 or Community Hospice, 789 N. Lisbon Street, Carrollton, OH 44615.