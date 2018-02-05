Barbara J. Mills, 80, of Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

Born Feb. 9, 1937, in Hammondsville, she was a daughter to Clarence and Evelyn (Leisure) Baker.

She was a member of Carroll Chapter #315 OES and attended Augusta Presbyterian and Mount Zion Methodist Churches.

She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Finzel of Minerva, Kay (Ron) Gotschall of Carrollton and Mary (Rick) Smith of War, WV; a son-in-law, Joe Barrett; a sister, Bonnie (Robert) Wilson of Salineville; two brothers, Ron (Marty) Baker of Highlandtown and Dale Baker of Wellsville; two sisters-in-law, Irene Baker and Sandy Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mills, who died in 1993; a daughter, Amy Householder; a son, Rick Mills; two sisters, Betty Russell and Hilda Baker; and two brothers, John Baker and Clarence Baker.

Funeral services will be Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Allen Hill officiating. Burial will be in Augusta Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.