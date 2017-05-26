Barbara R. Huebner, 84, of Dalton, GA, and formerly of Carrollton, OH, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Ooltewah, TN.

She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Dalton, GA.

She is survived by her son, Galen (Jackie) Huebner of McDonald, TN; and daughter, Rennie (Mark) Cubberley of Cape Coral, FL; four grandsons; four great grandchildren; sister, Peggy Stock of Cambridge, OH; sister-in-law, Susan Bragg of Livingston, MT; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Archie L. Huebner; parents, Thomas Bragg and Ronalda Saltz; and a brother, Richard Bragg.

The funeral service to honor the life of Barbara Huebner will be held Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. in Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Darey Kittle officiating. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church Building Fund, 1448 Pleasant Grove Drive, Dalton, GA 30721. Burial will be in Poplar Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Salem Baptist Church Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service time.

