Barnett, Ledford, Rinehart join Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation board

Three new trustees joined the Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation Board during the Jan. 21 annual membership meeting held at the Carrollton Church of Christ.

Approved for three-year terms each were Steven Barnett, Carrollton High School class of 1996; Sharon Ledford, class of 1978, and Courtney Rinehart, class of 2005.

John Davis, who has served a three-year term, was re-elected for an additional three-year term.

Outgoing trustees who served six years each are David Bright, Helen (McElroy) Lewis and Rachel (Capper) Rinkes.

During the Board of Trustees reorganization meeting, Beth (Zollars) Tonsky was re-elected president. Other officers are Mandie (Babe) McCort, vice president; John Davis, treasurer; Joy (Locke) Warner, secretary; Wendy (Shawver) Davis and Lori (Davis) Bryan, recording secretaries, and Don Rutledge, Foundation historian.

It was announced the annual Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held Friday, May 12, at the Atwood Yacht Club. Four alumni will be inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame.