Barnett, Ledford, Rinehart join Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation board

February 8, 2017   Homepage Slider, School

Three new trustees joined the Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation Board during the Jan. 21 annual membership meeting held at the Carrollton Church of Christ.

Newly-elected officers of the Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation for 2017 are shown in the above photo with two of the three new trustees. Seated (from left) are Beth (Zollars) Tonsky, president; Mandie (Babe) McCort, vice president; John Davis, treasurer, and Joy (Locke) Warner, secretary. Standing (from left) are Wendy (Shawver) Davis and Lori (Davis) Bryan, recording secretaries; Steven Barnett and Sharon Ledford, both new three-year trustees. Courtney Rinehart, who was elected as a new trustee for a three-year term, was absent.

Newly-elected officers of the Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation for 2017 are shown in the above photo with two of the three new trustees.
Seated (from left) are Beth (Zollars) Tonsky, president; Mandie (Babe) McCort, vice president; John Davis, treasurer, and Joy (Locke) Warner, secretary.
Standing (from left) are Wendy (Shawver) Davis and Lori (Davis) Bryan, recording secretaries; Steven Barnett and Sharon Ledford, both new three-year trustees. Courtney Rinehart, who was elected as a new trustee for a three-year term, was absent.

Approved for three-year terms each were Steven Barnett, Carrollton High School class of 1996; Sharon Ledford, class of 1978, and Courtney Rinehart, class of 2005.

John Davis, who has served a three-year term, was re-elected for an additional three-year term.

Outgoing trustees who served six years each are David Bright, Helen (McElroy) Lewis and Rachel (Capper) Rinkes.

During the Board of Trustees reorganization meeting, Beth (Zollars) Tonsky was re-elected president. Other officers are Mandie (Babe) McCort, vice president; John Davis, treasurer; Joy (Locke) Warner, secretary; Wendy (Shawver) Davis and Lori (Davis) Bryan, recording secretaries, and Don Rutledge, Foundation historian.

It was announced the annual Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held Friday, May 12, at the Atwood Yacht Club. Four alumni will be inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame.

 

Skip to toolbar