Barney C. Grimes, 93

Barney Clyde Grimes, 93, of Perrysville, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb 15, 2017, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born on Dec. 25, 1923, in Uniontown, a son of the late Thomas and Veva (Milhorn) Grimes.

Barney is survived by sons, Danny (Linda) Grimes, Rodney Grimes and Randy (Cheryl) Grimes; and daughter, Barbara (Ron) Johnson, all of Carrollton; sister, Nancy (Harry) Hendricks of Perrysville; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Barney was preceded in death by brothers, Red and Dale Grimes.

Barney will be remembered by family and friends as one of the most kind and gentle souls ever known. He will be greatly missed. Barney’s wishes were to be cremated.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, March 3, in the Carrollton Friendship Center at the Fairgrounds, 100 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton. Prayer Service starts at 4 p.m. after which the family will receive friends until 6 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.