Bartlow signs with Malone to play golf, indoor track

Carrollton senior Grace Bartlow signed a Letter of Intent last week to play spring and fall golf and indoor track on the college level at Malone University, a Division II school, in Canton.

At CHS, Barltow was a two-time first team Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) and three-time Eastern District selection in golf and placed second in the NBC tournament her senior year, also earning four letters.

She holds several girls golf records, including low average, pars in a season and career and most birdies in a season and career.

Bartlow also excelled in track and cross country.

As a member of the Warrior track team, she was named All-Ohio six times through three seasons of competition. She was a member of the 4×800 relay team that set a new school record and placed second in the state meet.

She is the daughter of Greg and Kristin Bartlow of Carrollton and plans to major in special education at Malone.