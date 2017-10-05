Barto etches his place in CHS history

ZANESVILLE – Christian Barto became the first golfer in the history of Carrollton High School to qualify for the state tournament Monday during the Division II district tournament in Zanesville.

Barto, a senior, fired a 74 on Eagle Sticks golf course to earn medalist honors and a trip to the state meet.

As a team, Carrollton placed fifth with 365 points. Scoring behind Barto were Emmett Davis (90), Justin Shaw (97) Bryce Ferrell and Drue Moore (104).

John Glenn won the tournament and advanced as a team to the state tournament. Minerva placed third.

Scoring for the Lions were Chris Lowe (79), Connor Wright (86), Scotty Wilson (91), Mitchell Myers (93) and Trey Weber (102).

Sandy Valley placed seventh, led by Logan Leichtamer with an 84.

“Eagle Sticks played extremely hard and fast. If you made a mistake, the course jumped all over you. The team was confident they could play well. Unfortunately, the team didn’t play as well as they could have.”

“Christian has worked hard over his four years at CHS to accomplish this goal,” said Coach Chris Barto, who is also his father. “His summer schedule included multiple tournaments and countless hours of practice. I believe the preparation helped tremendously. It was a great round under pressure and tough conditions.”

“Christian said he was pretty nervous on the last hole because he knew he had a great round going. I reassured him that he just needed to finish strong and everything would take care of itself,” Chris said.

“It’s not over yet,” Christian said after taking medalist honors. “I am looking forward to the state tournament and representing Carrollton.”

Carrollton was one of eight teams to qualify for the district tournament during the sectional tournament at River Greens golf course Sept 25. Twenty-five teams competed at the event.

Barto led the Warriors with a 76. Bryce Ferrell carded a 79, followed by Moore (82), Davis, (92), and Shaw (96).

The state tournament is scheduled Oct. 13 and 14 at Sunbury.