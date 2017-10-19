Barto places 34th in state golf tourney

COLUMBUS – Christian Barto is the first Carrollton Warrior golfer to take part in the annual Ohio High School Athletic Association State Golf Championship.

Barto competed last Friday and Saturday in the Division II state tournament at the North Star Golf Club in Sunbury.

Barto turned in a solid performance by placing tied for 34th in a field of 71 individual golfers with a 36-hold score of 168.

Barto shot an 83 on Friday and a 79 on Saturday.

Only two golfers shot under par. Winner Charlie Toman from Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin with a 7-under par 137 and Mason Witt from Jamestown Greenview with a three under par 141. Trent Tipton from Columbus Bishop Hartley shot an even par both days to finish with a 144.

Gahanna Columbus Academy won the team champion with a 596 total with Chardon NDCL second with a 606.