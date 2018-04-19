Bats come alive as Warriors top Lions 12-2 for second win

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Carrollton split a pair of league games on the baseball diamond with their cross-county rival, the Minerva Lions, last week.

The Warriors dropped an 8-1 loss in the cold and snow last Tuesday at Minerva and returned home on a sunny and fairly warm Wednesday to top the Lions 12-2.

At Minerva, the Warriors took the early lead, scoring in the top of the first inning. They held the Lions off the board until the bottom of the fourth inning, when they put together a string of hits that scored six runs. The Lions added two runs in the sixth.

Carrollton’s offense consisted of four singles, two off the bat of Jeffrey Bolanz and one each from Chayse Marmo and Bryce Ferrell.

The Lions had eight hits, led by Brock Croston with singles. Connor Wright, Dominic Slentz and Charlie Bolanz each had a single.

Marmo and Bolanz had stolen bases for Carrollton. Croston stole two bases for the Lions. Wright and Jake Stewart each had one.

Wright went the distance for the Lions on the mound to pick up the win. He struck out 10 batters and walked three. Trevor Boggess took the loss for Carrollton, giving up six runs in three innings of work. He walked six batters and struck out one. Ferrell pitched two innings in relief, striking out three batters, and Caden Buxton pitched the final inning, giving up two runs, walking one and striking out one.

When the Warriors returned home the following day, the scene was quite different.

The Lions scored first in the top of the third inning. Stewart led off with a double to left field. Wright hit a double that advanced Stewart to third base. Shane Walters hit a ball that scored both Stewart and Wright, but he was thrown out at second for the first out of the inning. A fly ball caught in centerfield and foul ball caught by Ferrell outside the first base line ended the inning.

The Warrior bats came alive in the bottom half of the inning.

Caden Buxton led off with a single and Nick Leonard hit a ground ball to the pitcher for the first out, which advanced Buxton to second.

A Warrior hitting frenzy followed. Birong hit a single, which sent Buxton to third. With Teagin Mohn at the plate, the Lions’ catcher threw the ball into centerfield, which allowed Buxton to score and sent Birong to second.

Mohn drew a walk and Marmo hit a double to score Birong and tie the game.

Ferrell drew a walk to load the bases. Mike Yoder hit a double that scored Mohn and Marmo and gave the Warriors a 4-2 lead.

Bolanz hit a single to right field that advanced Yoder to third base.

Minerva Coach Rocky Borquin took the baseball from Slentz, who was replaced on the mound by Evan Hertel.

The Warrior hitting frenzy didn’t stop there.

Yoder scored on Austin Lewis’ double and Buxton, who was batting for the second time in the inning, hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Bolanz to give the Warriors a 6-2 lead.

For the second time in the inning, the bases were loaded when Leonard and Birong drew walks.

Lewis was able to score on a passed ball and Mohn singled to score Leonard and Marmo. The inning ended when Mohn was tagged out at home by Minerva catcher Alex Kimble as he attempted to slide under the tag.

The Warriors tacked on two runs in the fourth inning and held the Lions scoreless in the top of the fifth to end the game.

The Warriors collected 12 hits during the contest, led by Marmo with two doubles. Birong had two stolen bases. Lewis, Buxton and Leonard each had one.

For the Lions, Wright and Stewart both had a double. Stewart had a stolen base.

Marmo picked up the win on the mound, striking out three without walking a batter in five innings of work.

Slentz took the loss for the Lions, giving up seven runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out one batter.

Coach Craig Brooks was pleased with the performance of his team against the Lions.

“We felt our bats were getting better each game,” he said. “Hitting is about confidence and the boys started to feed off one another, which translated into several hits and a victory.”

The gusty winds in the home contest presented a challenge for the defense of both teams. Brooks was pleased with his team’s defensive effort.

“Our defense did a very nice job both games against Minerva, but the gusty winds in the second contest made it challenging. I applaud the effort of our players. Our pitchers have been doing a good job of throwing strikes to allow the defense to do its job. The team played the game well and the right way. I am proud of all of them. It was great to bounce back after taking a loss in the first game against Minerva.”