BCC hires new director for Adult Ed program

NEW PHILADELPHIA – A new assistant director of the Adult Education program at Buckeye Career Center was hired at Buckeye’s Board of Education May 15 meeting.

Dave Lautenschleger received a three-year administrative contract. However, his salary has not been established.

In other business, the Board:

-GRANTED a maternity leave to Shaynnne Carroll, public relations coordinator, effective Aug. 28 through Oct. 12;

-ACCEPTED the resignation of Terry Curry, Ohio Police Officers Training Academy instructor, effective April 30;

-RENEWED 18 certified contracts for one year; five for two-years; three for three years and six for five years;

-RENEWED 10 classified contracts for one–year and three for two-years;

-NON-RENEWED 134 Adult Education contracts; and two classified high school contracts;

-EMPLOYED 13 summer workers;

-GRANTED six days of extended service for Jamey Harlen for attending the HOSA National competition;

-APPROVED a Drug Free Clubs of America program provider agreement;

-APPROVED a five-year financial forecast showing no deficit;

-APPROVED bills totaling $1,278,136;

-RECOGNIZED Micah Busy, a senior from Conotton Valley High School who is enrolled in the Introduction to Nursing program, as a Student of the Month and also as a Skills USA National qualifier;

– RECOGNIZED Zoie Slutz, a junior from Conotton Valley enrolled in Exercise Science, as a HOSA National qualifier in medical interviewing skills;

-SET the next meeting for June 19 at 7 p.m.