Beatrice E. Kinney, 87

Beatrice “Betty” E. Kinney, 87, born Sept. 17, 1930, went home to be with our Lord Feb. 11, 2018.

Betty was a long time resident of Amsterdam and Carrollton. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards, square dancing, puzzles and taking rides recalling the earlier years.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Sandy) Kinney; daughter, Lori (Rick) Wiley; grandchildren, Carrie, Marissa, Eric, Aaron, and Andy and their children.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Harry Moore and Mae (Moore) Pelley; husband, William; son, Ronald; and brothers, Bill, Sam, Everett, George, and Jim Moore, and Robert Pelly.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for all those caring for her in her final years especially, Delores Joynson and those at Centreville Village.

Betty was laid to rest with a private ceremony in Bergholz Cemetery beside her husband. Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with the arrangements.