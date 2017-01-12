Believers Fellowship hosting SpARK series

Carrollton Believers Fellowship will host the first of a series of “SpARK” (Spiritual Awakening Releasing the Kingdom) services Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

The services are open to the public to come into the presence of the Holy Ghost as He moves supernaturally and powerfully; releasing the Kingdom in the earth. The prayer and belief is that it will be the SpARK that lights the fire of God to sweep across the land with miraculous display of signs and wonders.

SpARK is the opportunity for the sick, diseased, infirmed, oppressed, and depressed to have the supernatural power of the Holy Ghost heal them and set them totally free. Church officials noted this is not an invitation to change church affiliations. It is an invitation to experience the Release of the Kingdom in the earth.

Carrollton Believers Fellowship, with Pastors Frank and Fran Leghart, is located at 3006 Waynesburg Rd. (State Rt. 171), Carrollton, Ohio 44615. For information, call 330-627-4848 and leave a message.