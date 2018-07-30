Benson named street superintendent

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

CARROLLTON – Council hired two full-time employees and accepted a resignation during the Monday evening meeting.

Marcus Benson was hired to fill the street department superintendent position vacated by Tom Ferrell June 3. Benson will begin his duties Aug. 6 at the annual salary of $42,000.

Taylore Trsinar, a part-time police officer, was hired as a full time officer to be the resource officer at Carrollton Schools.

Council accepted the resignation of Zach Fry from the village fire department effective July 23. Fry said his job schedule does not allow him to make fire runs and attend trainings.

In other business, council:

-HEARD monthly supervisor reports.

-HEARD first reading of an ordinance to accept a donation of land from Countryside Estates, Inc. The land referred to are the streets the village already maintains.