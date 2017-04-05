Bentley named field events MVP at Fairless Invitational

FAIRLESS – The girls team finished as runners-up at the Fairless Tri-County meet Saturday at Fairless.

St. Thomas won the event with 94 points, followed by Carrollton with 92.5.

Malvern placed 10th in the 14-team field with 30 points and Sandy Valley 13th with 18 points.

Alivia Bentley, a sophomore, won the field events MVP by winning the shot put and placing second in the discus.

Bentley had a throw of 41-feet 10-inches in the shot put and 114.06 in the discus.

Maddie Dunlap won the two mile in a time of 11:25.

Warriors earning second place points included Layna Pasiuk in the 100 hurdles, Micah Donley in the 400, Dunlap in the mile, the 4×800 team of Micah Donley, Grace Bartlow, Allison Davis, and Maddie Dunlap and the 4×200 relay team comprised of Davis, Jillian Rinkes, Kody Schandel, and Cindy Lewis.

Others placing included Jaci Pridemore in the high jump, Cindy Lewis in the 200, Layna Pasiuk in the 300 hurdles, Bartlow and Davis in the 800 and the 4×400 relay team of Bartlow, Jillian Rinkes, Davis, and Donley.

MALVERN RESULTS

For Malvern, Kelsi Hulit won the discus with a throw of 122 feet.Zoe Moser placed second in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.04, Lauren Foster finished sevent in the 500 for the Hornets.

SANDY VALLEY RESULTS

Halie Sciury finished fifth in the 100-meter dash for Sandy Valley and won the long jump with a distance of 16.06.

The Cardinals 4×400 relay team, comprised of Alicia Costello, Kiannah Sarver, Olivia Costello and Sciury, finished seventh and Baylee Offenberger placed 10th in the high jump. Lauren Foster placed sixth in the long jump.

The Warriors were scheduled to host West Branch in their first home meet of the season Tuesday. The team will be away until April 25 when they host Louisville in league meet. Action begins at 4:30 p.m.