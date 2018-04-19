Bentley sets new marks at Lidderdale Invitational

SANDY VALLEY – Carrollton junior Alivia Bentley set two new records at the Sandy Valley Litterdale Invitational Saturday.

Bentley broke her own record in the shot put of 40’1” set in 2016. She threw 44’3” to set the new mark and pick up the win.

Her throw of 137’9” in the discus broke the old invitational record of 121’1” set in 2012 by Kaitlyn Menges of New Philadelphia.

As a team, the Warriors placed third in the annual invitational with 80 points, behind Tusky Valley, first with 104 points and Indian Valley, second with 81 points. Sandy Valley placed eighth in the 10-team field with 24 points.

Carrollton junior Micah Donley picked up wins in the 100, 200 and 400-meter runs, all of which she previously set records.

Donley won the 100 in 12.73 seconds, 200 in 26.06 and 400 in 58:86.

The 4×100 relay team of Bri Burkhart, Cindy Lewis, Kody Schandel and Jillian Rinkes placed first with a time of 52.30 and the 4×200 team (same participants) won with a time of 1:51.85.

Layna Pasiuk placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, the 4×4 relay team of Lewis, Schandel, Donley and Rinkes, placed fifth and the 4×8 relay team of Tessa Bodo, Ella Little, Aliya Jenkins and Victoria Taylor, placed fifth.

League meet results

The first dual meet of the season for the Carrollton girls track team was filled with several “great performances,” according to Coach Chris Woolf.

The Warriors were scheduled to open the dual meet season March 27 at home against Salem, but weather conditions forced the cancellation of that meet as well as the April 3 meet with Marlington. Due to construction on the new school, those two were the only home meets scheduled this season.

The Warriors put together astrong performance against “the other Warriors” from West Branch in the opener, earning a 72-56 win. Carrollton athletes won 11 events, placed second in four and third in five.

Winning for the Warriors were Layna Pasiuk in the 100-meter hurdles (16.7), Micah Donley in the 100 (12.5), 200 (59.1) and 400 (25.7), Mac Tubaugh in the long jump (13’11”) and high jump (4’6”), Emmy Days in the mile (14:06), Alivia Bentley in the shot put (43’2”) and discus (133’), the 4×100 relay team of Bri Burkhart, Kody Schandel, Cindy Lewis and Pasiuk (55.0), and the 4×200 relay tream of Burkhart, Schandel, Tubaugh and Lewis (1:59.1).

Earning second place finishes for Carrollton were: Amanda Bentley (discus); Mary Lewis (mile); Cindy Lewis (300 hurdles); and Tubaugh (100 hurdles). Finishing third were: Mary Lewis (800); Amanda Bentley (shot put); Amanda Byler (long jump); Victoria Taylor (2 mile); and Pasiuk (300 hurdles).

“We had a lot of great performances and a lot of kids stepped up,” said Woolf. “We also had a lot of learning experiences we hope the kids take to heart and work to improve over the next couple weeks.”

He noted some athletes are nursing injuries and some were missing from the team due to spring break, adding he hopes to have close to a full squad in the near future.