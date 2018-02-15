Berlyn R. Hinkle, 80

Berlyn Ray Hinkle, 80, passed away Feb. 12, 2018, in Meadows Home in Hartville following a recent illness.

Born March 26, 1937, in Canton, he was a son to the late John Roscoe and Elsie (Harper) Hinkle.

Berlyn spent his early years in Louisville. Due to his MR/DD he spent the last 37 years in Meadows Home in Hartville where he received wonderful care. They truly loved Berlyn and he loved them. The Meadows was his true family.

Berlyn loved to go hunting with his dad even though he never actually shot anything. He loved being in the garden with his mom, as she was quite the gardener. His #1 enjoyment was eating! He sure loved to eat!

In his earlier years, Berlyn loved to bowl. He won many trophies and awards. He also loved music. He had his own “hi-fi” and played his records. Later in life, Berlyn LOVED to watch TV. His favorites were westerns, old movies and the Hallmark Channel. He also loved to ride his riding lawn mower. His dad took off the mower deck and Berlyn would ride the mower like crazy around their big back yard. He would laugh with glee.

Berlyn’s family used to get together a couple of weekends a month back in the 1960s with the rest of our family. He enjoyed seeing his cousins and sharing time together at picnics. Berlyn’s parents had a camper on the back of their truck and he loved to go camping with them, especially at his grandparent’s home in West Virginia. Growing up, Berlyn and his family were very active in their church. As long as he was able, he went to church while living at the Meadows. Church was an important part of his life.

He is survived by many cousins.

In addition to his parents, Berlyn was preceded in death by an infant sister, Shirley.

Funeral services for Berlyn will be held Friday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. in Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Family and friends are welcome one hour prior to services in the funeral home. Berlyn will be laid to rest in Center Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Louisville.