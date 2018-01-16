Bessie Ware, 81

Bessie Ware, best known as “Marie”, 81, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Community Hospice in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Born July 8, 1936, in Springfield, OH, she was the daughter of the late John Darbyshire and Frances (Holcomb) Calloway.

Bessie was a long-time board member of HARCATUS and an active member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Malvern.

Bessie is survived by two sons, Robert (Diane) Wirkner of Carrollton and Dale (Barbara) Brodbeck of Columbus; daughter, Rea (Randy) Bondor of Canton; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fletes Ware; two sons, Karl and Thomas Wirkner; and a brother, George Darbyshire.

Funeral services will be held Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. in St. Martin Lutheran Church with Pastor A. Wallace Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday, 5 – 7 p.m. in Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, Malvern. Per her wishes, cremation will follow with burial in Trinity Cemetery in Belington, WV.

