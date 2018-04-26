Best, Bick named Carrollton Students of the Month for April

CARROLLTON – Garrett Best and Alaney Bick have been selected as Students of the Month for April at Carrollton High School where both are seniors.

Best, son of Eric and Kelly Best of 111 North Star St. NW, Carrollton, is a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and a four-time Carrollton High School Academic Hall of Fame member. He is a past member of the Spanish Club, FFA chapter, wrestling and basketball teams. Garrett attends Faith Family Church in North Canton.

His hobbies include watching Jeopardy and being in the great outdoors. He has a 26-year-old brother.

Upon graduation, Garrett plans to become an engineer at a nuclear power plant or in the automotive/manufacturing industry.

When asked what teacher, coach, family member or special friend has influenced him and why, Garrett replied: My dad, because he has taught me a lot of things and has supported me in everything I do.

In offering advice for success in life, Garrett said: Work hard and always give 110 percent. It may not always be fun, but it will pay off in the long run.

BICK, daughter of Kim and Janice Bick of 4195 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, has two sisters, Courtney, 28, and Brittney, 26. She lists no extracurricular activity involvements.

Her hobbies include going to concerts with friends and meeting the performing artists.

Upon graduation, Alaney plans to attend Eastern Gateway Community College and pursue a career in accounting.

When asked what teacher, coach, family member or special friend has influenced her and why, Alaney said: My grandma influenced me the most because she always supported and believed in me.

In offering advice for success in life, Alaney offered: If you’re willing to put in the work you can do anything you set your mind to.

As Students of the Month, both Garrett and Alaney become eligible for a $500 scholarship provided by McFadden Insurance Co. awarded at the conclusion of the 2017-18 school year.

They will have their pictures displayed on the wall at CHS and be treated to lunch by CHS Principal David Davis.