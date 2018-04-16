Bettie Roof Morgan, 91, of New Philadelphia, formerly of Carrollton, passed away early Friday morning April 13, 2018, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

Born Aug. 18, 1926, in Shadyside, she was a daughter of the late Eldridge and Margaret Sellers Seabrook.

Bettie was a long time member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church. She will forever be remembered by those who knew her for her hugs, sharing her love of Jesus with everyone she could and never having met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Morgan; son, Rodger (Cindy) Roof of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Kelli (Dave) Sandefur, Kristin (Greg) Bartlow, Kayci (Jon) Robinson and Ryan (Dana) Roof; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Maxine Decker of New Philadelphia.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond “Brownie”, in 1987; and two brothers, Roger and James.

Funeral services were held April 17 in Carrollton First United Methodist Church in Carrollton. Burial followed in Westview Cemetery. Arrangements were under the guidance of Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bettie’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. E, Uniontown, OH 44685.