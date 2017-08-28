Betty J. Hawk, 73

Betty Jean Hawk, 73, formerly of Minerva, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Spiro, OK.

Born March 26, 1944, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mattie (Davenport) Nichols.

She was a retired injection molding machine operator at Hoover Co. in North Canton for 23 years having retired in 2000.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Mitchell of Spiro, OK; one stepson, Jerry (Susie) Hawk of Minerva; two sisters; Robbie Scott of Massillon and Rita Reffuse of Peyton, CO; three granddaughters, Annissa Mitchell of Oklahoma City, OK, Brandi Mitchell and Shelby Whatley, both of Spiro, OK; four step-grandchildren, Jay (Heather) Hawk and Jenny (Richard) Waugh, both of Minerva, Holly Mitchell-Dickinson (Kevin) Tennessee and Dana Mitchell-Cox of South Carolina; two great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Hawk; and brother, James Nelson.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Burial will be in West View Cemetery.

Friends may express condolences online at: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com