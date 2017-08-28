Betty J. Hawk, 73

August 28, 2017   Deaths

Betty Jean Hawk, 73, formerly of Minerva, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Spiro, OK.

Born March 26, 1944, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mattie (Davenport) Nichols.

She was a retired injection molding machine operator at Hoover Co. in North Canton for 23 years having retired in 2000.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Mitchell of Spiro, OK; one stepson, Jerry (Susie) Hawk of Minerva; two sisters; Robbie Scott of Massillon and Rita Reffuse of Peyton, CO; three granddaughters, Annissa Mitchell of Oklahoma City, OK, Brandi Mitchell and Shelby Whatley, both of Spiro, OK; four step-grandchildren, Jay (Heather) Hawk and Jenny (Richard) Waugh, both of Minerva, Holly Mitchell-Dickinson (Kevin) Tennessee and Dana Mitchell-Cox of South Carolina; two great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Hawk; and brother, James Nelson.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Burial will be in West View Cemetery.

Friends may express condolences online at: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

