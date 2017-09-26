Betty J. McCarty, 73, of Sherrodsville, died late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2017, in Park Village Health Care Center in Dover after a period of declining health surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 6, 1944, in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late Paul Kenneth and Edna Elizabeth Newell Beamer.

She attended Calvary United Methodist Church and the former Bethesda Lutheran Church in Sherrodsville. Betty was an active member in her community. She served on the Conotton Valley Union Local School Board, Carroll County Board of Elections and Carroll County Republican Central Committee. She held several accounting and clerical jobs over the years, including Truck Sales & Service Inc., The Timken Company and Dover Schools. But she always enjoyed reflecting the most about her time growing and caring for the family farm. Her most important job and proudest accomplishment was being Mom and Grandma Mimi. Betty consistently put the needs of others before her own. She never missed a school or sporting event that included her family. Her home was always open to her daughter’s friends and many other area children to whom she became “Mom.” Upon retirement, nurturing her grandson Austin was the absolute joy of her life and her most cherished commitment.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Jerred) Giauque and her beloved grandson Austin Giauque of Sherrodsville; a brother, Kenneth (Linda) Beamer of Sherrodsville; two sisters, Shirley (Rod) Piatt and Sherry (Robert) Warner, both of North Carolina; her ex-husband, Barry McCarty of Carrollton; and many dear friends and extended family members.

A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box #277, Sherrodsville, OH 44675. Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.baxtergardner.com.