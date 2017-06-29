Betty J. Wells, 49

Betty Jo Wells, 49, of 8064 Dawn Road S.W., Sherrodsville, died suddenly Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017, in Union Hospital at Dover.

Born April 8, 1968, in Salem, she was the daughter of the late George C. and Alice A. Rice Straight.

She was employed as a direct care staff member by Alco Services, LLC in New Philadelphia.

Betty’s favorite activities virtually always involved her husband, Brian. They especially liked traveling together and she had an affinity for the beach. She will be remembered as an extremely loving and caring individual who was generous to a fault. Betty was a champion of disenfranchised children, and often opened her home to them. She enjoyed engaging in crafting activities, with sewing and crocheting being her specialties. She was fond of reading books. Her family recognized her sharp sense of humor and her sometimes brutal honesty as some of her strongest traits. Her family was the center of her attention, and her grandson, Sebastian, was the light of her life.

She is survived by her husband Brian K. Wells, whom she married Feb. 15, 1992; her three children, Brian K. Wells, Jr. of Minerva, Rozella M. Wells of Sherrodsville, and Samantha R. Stage of Minerva; her grandson, Sebastian Jovingo of Minerva; three brothers, Richard Straight, James (Shelly) Straight of Malvern and Robert Straight of Sherrodsville; and six sisters, Nancy (Arthur) Radford of Meadow Bridge, WV, Joyce (David) Giles of Middlebourne, WV, Dolly Pelley of Carrollton, Laura (Louis) Stern of Wasolo, MO, Cynthia (Paul) Livengood of Kilgore, and Alice (Patrick) Cooper of Sherrodsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George F. Straight, who died June 4, 2017.

A funeral service featuring memories and anecdotes shared by her family will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, in Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of services in the funeral home. The family suggests contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Alco Services LLC, 1416 Kaderly St. NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

