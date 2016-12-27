Beverly A. Cannon Williston (Eddy), 77, of Carrollton died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, after a short illness.

Born April 18, 1939, in Beech Bottom, WV, she was a daughter of the late Otis and Hazel Eddy.

Beverly retired in 1997 after 25 years as a Carrollton Schools bus driver.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Vickie) Cannon and Mark Cannon; a daughter, Ranelle (Herman) Carson; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Layman (Anna) Eddy; and two sisters, Sharon (Ed) Johnston and Imogene Kaser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlis J. Williston in 2011; two brothers, Ronald and Kenneth; a granddaughter, Keri Cannon and a brother-in-law, Maywood Kaser.

Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at her request.