‘Big Fish’ lands on Carrollton stage

CARROLLTON – Carrollton High School Drama will present the production “Big Fish” March 15-17 at 7 p.m. in the Bell-Herron Middle School auditorium.

Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” centers on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to the fullest – and then some. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him, especially his wife, Sandra. When their son, Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.

Cast members include Robert Husted, Olan Domer, Bailey McKarns, Bethany Leggett and Zach Parsons.

Tickets are $5 presale or $8 at the door. For tickets, call Mindy Domer at 330-627-8228 or alzana.nuzzolillo@carrolltonschools.org.

Big Fish is directed by Ron and Alzana Nuzzolillo with vocal direction by Mindy Domer. McKenzie Hagy is the stage manager.

Shown above are cast members Bailey McKarns and Robert Husted.