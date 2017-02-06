Bill “Pop” Enterline, 76, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday afternoon Feb. 1, 2017, in Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Born Aug. 25, 1940, in Punxsutawney, PA, he was a son of the late Richard and Ruth Lewis Enterline.

Bill was retired from Adelman’s Truck Parts in Canton after 17 years. He was a member of Carrollton Eagles, where he was a Golden Eagle with over 35 years of membership.

Bill was known as a family man who loved nothing more than traveling and just being with his family. Anyone who knew him knows that he was a great cookie baker and would always give away all his cookies to family, friends, and coworkers.

In recent years, Bill enjoyed driving cars for Huebner Chevrolet and Subaru, and looked forward to his weekly euchre game with friends.

He is survived by his wife, the former Joan Hippensteel; son, Brad Wheeler of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Jess (Adam) Kansagor of Greenville, NC, Janna Wheeler of Columbus and Brad Wheeler of Carrollton; great granddaughter, Zoe Kansagor; and two brothers, Harold Enterline of New Waterford, OH, and Homer Enterline of Punxsutawney, PA.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service in Bill’s name will be Saturday, Feb, 18, at 3 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Bill’s name to St. Jude’s, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or the Bluebird Farms Park District, 190 Alamo Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615.