Betty Zitko, 90

Written by Betty Zitko,

I was born May 5, 1926, to Ella and Charles Kibble in Harrisville, OH. Our loving family included: sisters, Ivy, Hallie and Billie, and my brother, George.

God blessed me with 90 long years of life. I would not have chosen the last years to be inflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, but God had a plan for my life and I always trusted it was the best plan.

I was married for 67 years to my loving husband, Paul, whom God called home three years ago.

I am survived by my dear sister, Hallie; three wonderful sons, Paul, Dwaine and Charles; five grandchildren and nine great grand babies. I have been truly blessed!

I am most thankful for the friends God gave me. Though they are too many to mention by name, you all should know you enriched my life for which I am truly grateful. I’ve gone to be with the Lord where there is no more pain or suffering so, don’t shed any tears for me, just ensure you are walking with the Lord and we will be together one day.

If you would like to say goodbye, we are gathering Friday, Sept. 16, from 9-11 a.m. in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 89 Canyon Rd., SW, Carrollton, for fellowship. A service will follow then I will take my final ride to be laid to rest next to my dear Paul in Harrisville.

God bless you the way he blessed me.

Betty

Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements.