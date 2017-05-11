Blanchard murder trial scheduled to begin Monday

The murder trial of Kenneth Blanchard is scheduled to begin May 15 in Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Blanchard, 69, of 612 N. Market St., Minerva, is charged with one count of murder with a gun specification, an unclassified felony, in connection with the Aug. 31, 2016, shooting death of his daughter’s 35-year-old ex-boyfriend, Michael Fairchild. The shooting occurred at 323 Valley St., Minerva.

Blanchard was indicted Sept. 7, 2016, by a Carroll County grand jury,

The defendant, who is represented by Atty. Jeffrey Jakmides of Canton and Atty. Stephen Kandel, remains under electronically monitored house arrest at his expense after being released Sept. 22, 2016, on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

Assistant Attorney General Paul Scarella from the Ohio Attorney General’s office has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case to assist Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Steven D. Barnett.

At press time this week the state had subpoenaed 13 witnesses and the defense none. Three days have been scheduled for the trial before Carroll County Common Pleas Judge Dominick E. Olivito Jr.