Blanchard trial rescheduled

The trial date of a Minerva man accused of shooting his daughter’s ex-boyfriend has been rescheduled.

Earlier this week, Carroll County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominick E. Olivito Jr. moved the date for the trial of Kenneth L. Blanchard, 68, of 612 N. Market St., Minerva, from Feb. 6 to May 15.

Blanchard is charged with one count of murder with a gun specification for the shooting death Aug. 31, 2016, of Michael Fairchild, 35, of 323 Valley St., Minerva, a former boyfriend of Blanchard’s 35-year old daughter, Kenzi Blanchard.

Judge Olivito noted a final and complete autopsy and toxicology report has not been submitted to either the state or defense.

Blanchard’s attorney, Jeffrey Jakmides, filed a motion to have sheets examined for firearm residue and made a motion to continue to trial during a Jan. 5 hearing.

Olivito ordered the bed sheets or clothing items in custody of the investigating law enforcement agency be submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Identification and Investigation for laboratory forensic analysis for firearm residue to determine, if possible, distance of the firearm at the time the firearm was discharged.

Blanchard remains under electronically monitored house arrest at his expense after being released Sept. 22, 2016, on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

Assistant Attorney General Paul Scarella from the Ohio Attorney General’s office was appointed a special prosecutor in the case last month to assist Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Steven D. Barnett with the case.