Block Party planned in Carrollton

Carrollton First United Methodist Church/The Bridge will be hosting the fourth annual Community Block Party Sept. 10.

The free event includes activities for the entire family. Everyone is invited to the church parking lot from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Visitors will enjoy ice cream, hamburgers, popcorn, bounce house, face painting and more. A D.J. will provide music. Fifty dollar Visa gift cards will be given away every 1/2 hour to those who register. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to The Bridge at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

The public is invited to participate in a 100-mile motorcycle ride that day which will leave the church at 1 p.m. and end at the Block Party. There is no cost to participate in the ride.

Carrollton First UMC is located at 253 S. Lisbon Street (across from the post office). Call 330-627-7671 for more info.