Body recovered from house fire; coroner waiting on ID

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – The state fire marshal is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred in the early morning hours of April 19.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said his office received a 911 call at 1:08 a.m. that a home at 4160 Jade Rd. was on fire. The caller noted the home “looked like it was a total loss.”

Mike Ruby, a member of the Dellroy Fire Department, said his department was the first on the scene and found the double-wide trailer completely destroyed. “The home had burned to the ground already and the debris was burning at that point,” said Ruby. He estimated the fire had been burning four about an hour before it was reported.

Firefighters recovered a body from the burnt structure, which was taken to the Stark County Coroner’s office for identification.

Carroll County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas said positive identification of the body had not been made as of Tuesday.

“We obtained dental records and a pediatric dental specialist is expected to look at them this week,” said Haas. “Even though we are pretty sure of the identity of the person, I will not release a name until we are certain.”

Williams said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. He said the owner, Julie Broadwater, arrived at the scene later in the morning hours.

Firefighters from Mohawk Valley, Dellroy, Great Trail and Carrollton departments assisted at the scene along with Quad Ambulance and personnel from the Sheriff’s Dept.