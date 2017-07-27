Bomb threat leads to discussion on courthouse security

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Commissioners met in executive session for 30 minutes with Sheriff Dale Williams and Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Cottis to discuss courthouse security last week.

Following the session, Commissioner Bob Wirkner recommended forming a committee consisting of himself, Williams and Cottis to establish proper procedures and protocols to be followed in case a threatening or dangerous situation occurs at the courthouse. This committee will make recommendations to the courthouse security committee for consideration.

The move is prompted by a threatening letter received by a courthouse department last week. A similar letter was received by Coshocton and Franklin county courthouses, the federal building and the attorney general’s office in Columbus.

Each letter stated a bomb was planted in the building. The letters also contained a white powder said to be anthrax, according to the author of the letter. Later that substance was to be identified as a sugar substitute, according to Williams.

The courthouse was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day while the investigation continued.

“This is a tremendous wake up call. We should have had training already in place and we didn’t. But we will correct that immediately,” said commissioner Jeff Ohler.

The newly formed committee will meet in the next few days. The FBI is also investigating the letters.

EMA Deputy Director Tammy Dowdell received approval from commissioners to accept the applications submitted for the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Applicants were Roger Bethel, Staci Brady, Leann Cline, Tom Cottis, Tammy Dowdell, Larry Evans, Lynn Fairclough, Dennis Fenton, Barry Heiks, Chris Jacobs, Chris Kiehl, Kurt Kollar, Sonja Leggett, Scott Lenigan, Thomas Mesler, Bart Ray, Timothy Reichel, Les Schell, William Stoneman, Barb Walton, Dale Williams and Robert Wirkner.

“These names represent different disciplines for the LEPC. They all fill a different niche in the LEPC,” said Wirkner. They will serve a two-year term through Aug. 14, 2019.

Two bids were received for Community Development Block Grant fiscal year 2016 for paving of McCarty St. in Dellroy and a Carrollton alley. Bids will be awarded July 27.

In other business commissioners:

– APPROVED banking contracts through Aug. 22, 2021, for PNC, Consumers and Huntington banks.

– AGREED to return a refund of Workman Compensation funds to each party that has put the money into the trust fund by Nov. 1.

– INCREASED the total cost with two change orders with Dayton Excavating for two sewer system repairs.

– RECEIVED the dog pound report showing four dogs impounded, three adopted out, four redeemed and three citations for running at large.