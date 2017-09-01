Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Carrollton schools

By Carol McIntire and Leigh Ann Rutledge

Law enforcement officials are searching Carrollton Schools after a school official received a bomb threat earlier this morning.

As parents were attempting to drop their children off for elementary school about 8:30 a.m., they were met by law enforcement officials who told them the school was on lockdown and to take the children home.

A Carrollton police officer at the scene would not answer questions from The Free Press Standard, only confirming all Carrollton schools were on lockdown and he would not be there if it wasn’t his job and suggested we leave the area.

Students from the elementary, high school and middle schools were evacuated and walked to area churches and the county courthouse, where parents were permitted to pick them up.

A teacher leaving the building told the FPS a bomb threat was emailed to a school administrator and the buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Dellroy and Augusta schools were not locked down and were not dismissed early, according to Supt. Dr. David Quattrochi.