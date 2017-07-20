Bomb threat leads to evacuation of county courthouse

By Carol McIntire

Editor

The Carroll County Courthouse was evacuated July 19 as a precaution after an envelope was received in the mail containing “white powder” and a bomb threat.

Sheriff Dale Williams said the envelope was received by a clerk in the Clerk of Courts office. The clerk gave the letter to Clerk of Court Bill Wohlwend, who immediately contacted Williams.

“We contacted BCI, FBI and the HAZMAT team from Stark County,” Williams said, adding the investigation continued with the group gathering at the county fire station. “As the investigation continued, we learned a similar envelope was also received at courthouses in Coshocton and Columbus. The material in those envelopes was tested quickly and it was learned the white powder was a sugar substitute.”

Williams said once officials learned the white powder was not dangerous, the envelope was opened and a note was found inside saying the courthouse was going to be bombed.

“As a precaution, we evacuated the courthouse in the afternoon and searched the building and nearby vehicles. Nothing was found.”

Williams said the FBI continues to investigate the case.