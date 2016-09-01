Bond set at $1 million for Minerva murder suspect

A Minerva man accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend last night, remains in the Carroll County on a $1 million bond.

Kenneth E. Blanchard, 68, of 612 N. Market St., Minerva, appeared in Carroll County Municipal Court this afternoon via a video conference from his jail cell. He was charged earlier in the day with one count of murder, a first degree felony (F1), by the Minerva Police Department.

Carroll County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steven Barnett asked bond be set at $1 million cash or surety with no 10 percent feature.

Attorney Courtney Baldwin, appearing for Attorney Jeffrey Jakmides, who is representing Blanchard, said Jakmides will address the issue of bond during a pre-trial hearing which was set for Sept. 6 at 11 a.m.

Blanchard is charged with shooting Michael Fairchild, 35, of 323 Valley St., Minerva last evening in Fairchild’s home.

Minerva Police Chief Chris Miller said Blanchard owned the mobile home where Fairchild resided with Blanchard’s daughter, Kenzi Blanchard.

Miller said his department received a call of “shots fired” at 5:48 p.m. at the Valley St. location.

“When officers arrived, they found Blanchard leaving the home with a gun in his pocket,” Miller said. Officers found Fairchild inside the home, dead. Miller said Fairchild was shot four times in the chest area. The Stark County Coroners office was to conduct an autopsy on the body today.

Miller said the shooting was probably domestic-related as officers have responded to the home on several occasions for domestic issues between Kenzi, Fairchild and Blanchard’s family.

Blanchard’s wife was also at the scene, according to Miller. He said Kenzi and Michael’s 2-year-old son was reportedly in the Blanchard’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.