Bonnie L. Fox, 63

Bonnie Lou (Boggess) Fox, 63, of Malvern, passed away in her home, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, following a courageous three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born March 2, 1954, in Canton, she was a daughter to Harley Boggess and Sarah Stone Fankhauser.

Bonnie is survived by her mother and stepfather, Sarah and Charlie Fankhauser, of Minerva; son, Jason Fox of Sandusky; granddaughter, Isabella Fox and grandson, Brody Fox, both of Sheffield Lake; significant other, Randy Strawder of Malvern; sisters, Vicky (Terry) Chilson, of Elizabethtown, KY, Judy (Greg) McCarty, of Clarksville, TN, Connie Cerny, of Canton and Carol (Kenny) Booth, of Carrollton; and brother, Tim (Wendy) Boggess, of Carrollton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harley Boggess; daughter, Brandi Fox; and sister, Cheryl Byrd.

Funeral services will be held Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. in Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, with Pastor David Guess officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 6-8 p.m. in Deckman Bartley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bonnie Fox Donation Fund at US Bank in Malvern.

Friends may express condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.